Tots To Go is an app that allows parents/caretakers of young children to filter destinations by the kid-friendly amenities they need to have a smooth trip.
So many parents stay home because it's difficult to take out littles! Who knows if you'll end up changing a diaper on the floor of a public bathroom during dinner, or if your 3 year old will have something they like to eat? This leads to parents feeling isolated and missing out on valuable time with friends and family.
Enter: Tots To Go!
Check out the full case study at: https://rachelmay.design/project/03a4e598/Tots-To-Go