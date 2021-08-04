Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 002 | Checkout Page

Daily UI 002 | Checkout Page
Here's my #DailyUI 002 | Checkout page created from Figma.
I've just started learning UX/UI Design so I would appreciate any feedback or tips.
Looking forward to finishing this challenge!

#DailyUIChallenge #100DaysofDesign #100DaysofUIDesign #UIDesign

