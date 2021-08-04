Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beonyx clothing brand fashion branding minimal logotype logos logodesign logo flat design
Mminimal logo design for turkish fashion brand Beonyx.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
