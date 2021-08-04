Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo design for Sulis Education

Logo design for Sulis Education logo design brand icon illustration design graphic design branding logo
I'm getting back into doing some logo work and had some fun with this one. Sulis Education is based in Bath so I got to work on an illustration that represents not only Bath itself but is a symbol for education in ancient Greece.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
