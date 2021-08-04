Erick Nadamás

BOOOOOOOOOMMMMMM!

Erick Nadamás
Erick Nadamás
  • Save
BOOOOOOOOOMMMMMM! motion graphics graphic design animation
Download color palette

Few months ago a did this animation based in the Daft Punk Video called "Epilogue"

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Erick Nadamás
Erick Nadamás

More by Erick Nadamás

View profile
    • Like