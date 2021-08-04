Victoria Foley

Recycling App

Victoria Foley
Victoria Foley
  • Save
Recycling App branding ui trash sustainability app ux logo design
Download color palette

Put waste in the right place with Trash Bandit's camera scanner! This educational app solves the problem of identifying if an item is recyclable based on your location.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Victoria Foley
Victoria Foley

More by Victoria Foley

View profile
    • Like