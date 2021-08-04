Jonathan Rosas

Daily UI #15 - On/Off Switch

Jonathan Rosas
Jonathan Rosas
  • Save
Daily UI #15 - On/Off Switch userinterface ui uidesign appdesing toggle switch onoff dailyui15 dailyui
Download color palette

¡Hola! Vengo a compartir mi #dailyui del día de hoy.

En este caso era realizar un on/off switch, lo realicé usando #figma y la opción de interactive components para jugar un poco con esa nueva funcionalidad.

Saludos 🚀🚀

#dailyui #dailyui15 #appdesign #uidesign #userinterface #userinterfacedesign #ui

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Jonathan Rosas
Jonathan Rosas

More by Jonathan Rosas

View profile
    • Like