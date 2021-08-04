Atharva Borkar

Daily UI #004 • Calculator

Daily UI #004 • Calculator glass morphism xd adobe xd daily ui dailyui design calculator ui
Designed a calculator as a part of Daily UI using Adobe Xd. I tried glass morphism for this design for the first time. Feedback always appreciated.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
