This is an illustration I made in procreate.

Please let me know what you think!

Also, if you want to see a satisfying time-lapse of me creating this project, along with the illustration in greater detail, visit my Behance profile in the link given below. 👍🤩⭐️

Behance link:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/124770231/Pyramid-of-Doodles?