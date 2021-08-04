Fabrizio Cavaliere

2020 Olympics badge

One of the first sports that comes to our mind when we think of the Olympics.
Few lines that drive the attention towards the end, who is going to win?
Only 3 lanes. Gold, silver and bronze.
Thank you for checking my project!

Rebound of
Design a badge inspired by a Summer Olympic sport.
By Dribbble
