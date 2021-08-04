Neat Games

Butterfly Magic Spine Animation

beautiful butterfly magical gif loop illustration spineanimation spine2d spine animation
A little experiment doing some composited VFX in Spine. I made a magic effect in After Effects, exported it as a JPEG sequence and then brought it into spine as a Screen blend layer. Butterfly drawn in Clip Studio

