Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohamed Atwa

Musa3id Mobile App Splash

Mohamed Atwa
Mohamed Atwa
  • Save
Musa3id Mobile App Splash language screen splash vector branding logo illustration app blue ux ui design
Download color palette

Musa3id is a digital product that connects job seekers with recruiters

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Mohamed Atwa
Mohamed Atwa

More by Mohamed Atwa

View profile
    • Like