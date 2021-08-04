Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Charmil Gandhi

Direct Messaging App - Chatbox

Charmil Gandhi
Charmil Gandhi
Direct Messaging App - Chatbox minimal text chat marvel illustration logo vector 3d ui app design dm directmessaging avengers dailyui aesthetic 100daysofdesign
Daily UI Challenge : Direct Messaging App / Chatbox

Here is the minimal UI design for a Direct Messaging App for which I have used characters from famous Marvel comics.

Made with Figma

Charmil Gandhi
Charmil Gandhi

