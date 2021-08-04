Vicki Lasky

TEGNA Annual Reports (2017-2020)

Vicki Lasky
Vicki Lasky
  • Save
TEGNA Annual Reports (2017-2020)
Download color palette

Print annual report, CSR report, and online AR microsite (http://tegna2021oar.q4web.com/Y2020/default.aspx)

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Vicki Lasky
Vicki Lasky

More by Vicki Lasky

View profile
    • Like