Maheshika

Accele - Landing page

Maheshika
Maheshika
  • Save
Accele - Landing page responsive landing page startup mobile app user experience ux ui
Download color palette

Landing page for a Startup Accelerator website (Desktop and Mobile view) - Inspired by a project that I volunteered.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Maheshika
Maheshika

More by Maheshika

View profile
    • Like