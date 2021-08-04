TLP PIGMENTS and Reverse flower dip~ Pouring over Glass bottom

A while ago @Shelee Art send me some This little piggy pigments - TLP to play with. So today I will do glass bottom reverse flower dip, but I will use my pearl white recipe and bloom mixture.

Base: Amsterdam oxide black mixed with my pouring medium

CA: Pearl white

My pearl white mixture:

1 part Vallejo pearl medium

1 part titanium white

2 parts pouring medium

All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

My mixing paints video:

Colours for the bloom:

- TLP mermaid

- TLP taffy

- Amsterdam phthalo turquoise

- Amsterdam prussian phthalo blue

I mix those with bloom recipe :2 parts Untited base to 1 Part Minwax polycrilic

You can buy TLP pigments here:

https://fluid-art.co/

