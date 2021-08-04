Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TLP PIGMENTS and Reverse flower dip~ Pouring over Glass bottom

A while ago @Shelee Art send me some This little piggy pigments - TLP to play with. So today I will do glass bottom reverse flower dip, but I will use my pearl white recipe and bloom mixture.
Base: Amsterdam oxide black mixed with my pouring medium
CA: Pearl white

My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

Colours for the bloom:
- TLP mermaid
- TLP taffy
- Amsterdam phthalo turquoise
- Amsterdam prussian phthalo blue

I mix those with bloom recipe :2 parts Untited base to 1 Part Minwax polycrilic
You can buy TLP pigments here:
https://fluid-art.co/
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/s_uvCOl8QKo

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
