TLP PIGMENTS and Reverse flower dip~ Pouring over Glass bottom

A while ago @Shelee Art send me some This little piggy pigments - TLP to play with. So today I will do glass bottom reverse flower dip, but I will use my pearl white recipe and bloom mixture.
Base: Amsterdam oxide black mixed with my pouring medium
CA: Pearl white
My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
Colours for the bloom:
- TLP mermaid
- TLP taffy
- Amsterdam phthalo turquoise
- Amsterdam prussian phthalo blue
I mix those with bloom recipe :2 parts Untited base to 1 Part Minwax polycrilic
