An Post illustration #1

Vivivian for Vitality Studio
An Post illustration #1 store anpost cinema 4d 3d illustration c4d ci branding 3d ui
Hey，Dribbblers

This is one of the illustrations of the 2020 Black Friday events for anpost 📮Ireland Postal. This 3D illustrations to be used as hero wall graphics for main corridor of the Centre of Excellence office space ✨

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
