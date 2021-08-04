[EGG] .. “An oval mass of gold appears centered amongst swirls of white on a silvery ground. The oval is stable and self-contained; the swirls are liquid, full of energy, dynamic, expanding.” ( From “The Book of Symbols” by Taschen ).

I’ve been inspired by this book to do a series of illustrations, for some of the symbols. Starting with the section “Creation and Cosmos”, the first symbol being the “Egg”.