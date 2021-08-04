Itsanashow_studio

Uniplaces Scholarship

Uniplaces Scholarship 2d minimalism motion graphics vector illustration animation icon
Icons animation for the Uniplaces Scholarship Explainer Video.

Know all project details here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/53906129/Uniplaces-Scholarship-2017-The-Best-Days-of-Our-Lives

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
