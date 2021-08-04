Jan Göhmann

Dealhype - Daily Deals & Shopping App

Jan Göhmann
Jan Göhmann
  • Save
Dealhype - Daily Deals & Shopping App logo ui ux app deals shopping feed filter ecommerce discount giftcard rewards retail mobile onlineshop online shop deal native
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

Dealhype was a daily deal and shopping app that I designed, developed and launched in the beginning of 2021.

Let me know your thought's on the design. Your feedback is always welcome! 🙂

Let's get in touch: goehmann.jan@gmail.com

Jan Göhmann
Jan Göhmann

More by Jan Göhmann

View profile
    • Like