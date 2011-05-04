Mike DelGuidice

Serf's Up

Mike DelGuidice
Mike DelGuidice
  • Save
Serf's Up art game design web
Download color palette

Some artwork for the landing page of mobile game I'm in the process of developing.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Mike DelGuidice
Mike DelGuidice

More by Mike DelGuidice

View profile
    • Like