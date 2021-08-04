Zack Fink

Wings

Zack Fink
Zack Fink
  • Save
Wings logo texture flight icon wings branding illustration design
Download color palette

Lil’ baby mark that I came up with while sketching and I couldn’t get it out of my head. Had to see what it looked like fleshed out.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Zack Fink
Zack Fink

More by Zack Fink

View profile
    • Like