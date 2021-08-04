Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
haumea

Aeolus Branding

haumea
haumea
  • Save
Aeolus Branding branding aeolus dribbble vector figma design
Aeolus Branding branding aeolus dribbble vector figma design
Aeolus Branding branding aeolus dribbble vector figma design
Aeolus Branding branding aeolus dribbble vector figma design
Aeolus Branding branding aeolus dribbble vector figma design
Aeolus Branding branding aeolus dribbble vector figma design
Download color palette
  1. lettering.png
  2. lettering 2.png
  3. lettering 3.png
  4. janky illustration.png
  5. boxes.png
  6. specs.png

Made in Figma.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
haumea
haumea
Illustrator based in New York

More by haumea

View profile
    • Like