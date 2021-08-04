Donia Mahran

App Icon | DailyUI Day #005

App Icon | DailyUI Day #005 uiux mobile app icon icon app icon mob design mob vector branding illustration logo xd design dailyui ui figma app
My design shot for Day 5 of dailyUI challenge.. ✌️✨
App Icon Design for an e-commerce mobile application
#dailyui #005
#DailyUI
Daily UI

