Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrii Kovalchuk

P for paper

Andrii Kovalchuk
Andrii Kovalchuk
  • Save
P for paper unused sale monochrome smart typoghraphy sign mark flat minimalism letter p sheet paper design brand branding logotype logo
Download color palette

Minimalistic mark with letter P and sheet of paper

Andrii Kovalchuk
Andrii Kovalchuk

More by Andrii Kovalchuk

View profile
    • Like