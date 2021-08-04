Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DJ Event Night Club Party Flyer Social Media Template Design

DJ Event Night Club Party Flyer Social Media Template Design vibrant
This is a Photography DJ Flyer . This template download contains 1 color Photography DJ Flyer which is 300 dpi print-ready CMYK PSD files. All main elements are easily editable and customizable.

Features:
Easy Customizable and Editable
DJ Flyer Design in 4.25”x4.25” with Bleed Setting (0.25 inch)
CMYK Color
Design in 300 DPI Resolution
Print Ready Format
Images not Included
Last Version Used-Adobe Cs6+
Free font used

Download: https://graphicriver.net/item/dj-flyer/33319875

Aug 4, 2021
