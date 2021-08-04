Abasi-ibiangake Udoka

Cryptocurrency Mobile App

The Blockchain space is a world of opportunities by itself. I had the privilege to develop the user experience and design process for this app.

After thorough user research, strategy, and experience development processes, I used Adobe XD for the User Interface design phase, to bring to life both the Low fidelity and High Fidelity prototypes for the mobile software design project.

