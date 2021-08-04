Moe

Daily UI #012 - E-commerce Electric Motorcycle Product Page

Moe
Moe
  • Save
Daily UI #012 - E-commerce Electric Motorcycle Product Page illustration branding web ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello, everybody👋
Take a look at the E-commerce Product Page that I recently worked on For #DailyUI #012 . Hope you like it ❤️
Happy to hear your feedback in the comments.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Moe
Moe
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Moe

View profile
    • Like