Anaïs Gracia

Crypto Project For Freemo

Crypto Project For Freemo data chart wallet profile blue pink purple dark ui crypto icon typography vector branding illustration design logo home page mobile ux ui
This is a real project where users gets incentives as XRPs when performing certain tasks...
- Created a New logo
- Engineered the entire UX (it's all real UX)
- Created the Screens visuals

