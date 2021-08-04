Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dario Fo | Illustration | Poster

Dario Fo | Illustration | Poster art arabic poster mixedmedia illustration graphic design design collage
Società Dante Alighieri, Amman Committee, asked me to design a series of posters to honor Italian celebrities from the world of science, entertainment and culture. Dario Fo, was an Italian actor, playwright, comedian, singer, theatre director, stage designer, songwriter, painter, political campaigner for the Italian left wing and the recipient of the 1997 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
