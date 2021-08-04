Kasia Wozniacka

Illustrations for Humphrys Awnings

Illustrations for Humphrys Awnings webisite website illustration configurator sketches sketch product illustration architecture architectural illustration drawing hand drawn illustration
Configurator made of illustrations I've created for Humphrys Awnings showing the variety of products they sell.

These and many more are featured on their website:
https://humphrysawnings.com/

