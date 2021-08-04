Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Massimo Bottura | Illustration | Poster

Massimo Bottura | Illustration | Poster vector mixedmedia poster illustration graphic design collage design branding
Società Dante Alighieri, Amman Committee, asked me to design a series of posters to honor Italian celebrities from the world of science, entertainment and culture. Massimo Bottura is an Italian restaurateur and the chef patron of Osteria Francescana, a three-Michelin-star restaurant based in Modena, Italy.

