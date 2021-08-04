Adalahreza 🐺
Vektora

Plus Medicine - Website

Adalahreza 🐺
Vektora
Adalahreza 🐺 for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
Plus Medicine - Website medical medicine corona healthy web website uiux minimal branding motion graphics animation ui
Plus Medicine - Website medical medicine corona healthy web website uiux minimal branding motion graphics animation ui
Download color palette
  1. Fix Corona.mp4
  2. Corona.jpg
  3. MacBook Pro - 1.jpg

Hi Friend 👋
This is my design for health website.

Hope you like it ❤️
Say what you think in the comments 💬

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎁 Skype: Keep in touch
📸 Instagram: Vektora.studio

Vektora
Vektora
Solving Problems with Unique and Creative Design
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like