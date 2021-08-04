Fatori Kitchen

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Getting good food delivered at your doorstep has been a persistent challenge for most of us that are too busy to even think of getting to cook.
When I was called on for this particular project, I gave it my whole energy becaue the problem this software brings was quite peculiar to me personally, so I took it personal.
With this software idea you can order for food from any restaurant of your choice in your area, and have it delivered to your doorstep.
Softwares used were Invision, Adobe XD, Photoshop.