SourceScrub.com website - landing page

SourceScrub is the world's leading Award-Winning platform for data service covering private companies. They help investors and advisors research, find and connect with private companies across all sectors.
They needed to create new branding from the ground up and create a new website that would reflect their style and presence.
We took different approach to data and illustrations, to create this project. We designed it and made it in Webflow.
See live site here: https://www.sourcescrub.com