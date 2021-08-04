Glitter Business Card Design

I will design credit cards, beauty cards, or any type of business card design

ABOUT MY SERVICES

Double-Sided Business card Designs

Easy Communication & Fast Delivery

Minimalist & Outstanding concepts.

300 DPI High-Resolution Print-Ready CMYK JPG, PDF files

100% Compatible Recommended for VistaPrint, Moo.com & Others Size Recommended

100% Editable PSD or Ai Source Files

100% Satisfaction guaranteed

100% Money back guarantee

Business Card size

Standard Business card size (3.75 x 2.25" with .125" bleed on each side)

You can also specify your own size of the business card by consulting your printing company

Print-ready CMYK 300 DPI High-Quality JPG or PDF files

Editable PSD or AI Source File (Not included on the basic gig)

Double-sided design