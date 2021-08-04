Glitter Business Card Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I will design credit cards, beauty cards, or any type of business card design
ABOUT MY SERVICES
Double-Sided Business card Designs
Easy Communication & Fast Delivery
Minimalist & Outstanding concepts.
300 DPI High-Resolution Print-Ready CMYK JPG, PDF files
100% Compatible Recommended for VistaPrint, Moo.com & Others Size Recommended
100% Editable PSD or Ai Source Files
100% Satisfaction guaranteed
100% Money back guarantee
Business Card size
Standard Business card size (3.75 x 2.25" with .125" bleed on each side)
You can also specify your own size of the business card by consulting your printing company
Print-ready CMYK 300 DPI High-Quality JPG or PDF files
Editable PSD or AI Source File (Not included on the basic gig)
Double-sided design