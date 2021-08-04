Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Samantha Cristoforetti | Illustration | Poster

Samantha Cristoforetti | Illustration | Poster
Società Dante Alighieri, Amman Committee, asked me to design a series of posters to honor Italian celebrities from the world of science, entertainment and culture.Samantha Cristoforetti: Italian European Space Agency astronaut, Italian Air Force pilot an engineer. She is the first Italian woman in space and holds the record for the woman with more time in space with 199 days and 16 hours.

