Arman Jahir

Report Design | Business Plan Design | Healthcare brochure

Arman Jahir
Arman Jahir
  • Save
Report Design | Business Plan Design | Healthcare brochure and magazine design graphic design agency brochure armansdesign branding company profile bifold brochure brochure
Hello there,
Greetings, This is a report design for one of my clients who is from USA. He asked me to do a clean report design by following their company brand guideline. This is the output of that report design brochure. I do all kinds of graphic design such as bifold, report design, business plan, multi-pages brochure, magazine layout, business brochure, company profile, marketing brochure, proposal, booklet, travel planner, book design, e-book, and magazine design, branding, logo etc.

IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* (A4 Portrait)
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative Illustration used
* Follow Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK color mode for printing / RGB for online
* Print Ready File
* Client satisfaction
* PDF
* Adobe Illustrator File
* Adobe InDesign File

Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
