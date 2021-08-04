Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chiara

Roberto Bolle | Illustration | Poster

Chiara
Chiara
  • Save
Roberto Bolle | Illustration | Poster arabictypo illustration mixedmedia typography logo branding poster design graphic design collage
Download color palette

Società Dante Alighieri, Amman Committee, asked me to design a series of posters to honor Italian celebrities from the world of science, entertainment and culture. Roberto Bolle is an Italian danseur. He is currently a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre and a principal dancer étoile at La Scala Theatre Ballet. Bolle also dances regularly as a guest artist with the world’s leading companies, including The Royal Ballet, the Mariinsky Ballet, the Bolshoi Ballet and the Paris Opera Ballet.

Chiara
Chiara

More by Chiara

View profile
    • Like