Roberto Bolle | Illustration | Poster

Società Dante Alighieri, Amman Committee, asked me to design a series of posters to honor Italian celebrities from the world of science, entertainment and culture. Roberto Bolle is an Italian danseur. He is currently a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre and a principal dancer étoile at La Scala Theatre Ballet. Bolle also dances regularly as a guest artist with the world’s leading companies, including The Royal Ballet, the Mariinsky Ballet, the Bolshoi Ballet and the Paris Opera Ballet.