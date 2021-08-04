Chiara

Gianni Rodari | Illustration | Poster

Gianni Rodari | Illustration | Poster
Società Dante Alighieri, Amman Committee, asked me to design a series of posters to honor Italian celebrities from the world of science, entertainment and culture. Giovanni "Gianni" Rodari was an Italian writer and journalist, most famous for his works of children's literature.

