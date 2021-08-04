Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
sofiqul islam khan

Neon Sign Logo Design

sofiqul islam khan
sofiqul islam khan
  • Save
Neon Sign Logo Design gig discount offer twitter upwork fiverr business logo 3d logo lighting sign logo logo illustration design business cards business card design business card branding beauty card bank card animation
Download color palette

I will create a unique minimalist logo design

If you are looking for creative and professional logo for your company, I will provide you professional logo design.

My Website Link
www.khanart92.xyz

My portfolio link:
https://goo.gl/L4Jdsi

* WHAT YOU WILL RECEIVE *

1. Up to 3 logo concepts to choose from.
2. Original logo, no copy paste or clip art work.
3. Fully custom logo.
4. Unlimited revisions.
5. Delivery in just 12 hours.
6. Source files.
7. 100% original design concepts.
8. I will provide you source file and vector formats.
9. Vector formats ( ai, pdf, png, eps, psd and jpeg ).
10. 3d Mockup.
11. Social media Kit ( Facebook and twitter banner ).

Please feel free to contact me for further queries.

sofiqul islam khan
sofiqul islam khan

More by sofiqul islam khan

View profile
    • Like