Ribbon Type

Ribbon Type ribbon type lettering
I’ve never attempted any kind of ribbon type before, but I think it’s so gorgeous.
My little experiment has so many flaws and isn’t quite believable in some spots, but it was a good exercise!

Full version here.

Posted on May 4, 2011
