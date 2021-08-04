Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tiago Cardoso

CV - Página de Carreiras

Tiago Cardoso
Tiago Cardoso
  • Save
CV - Página de Carreiras ui construction ux website design mobile ui design
Download color palette

Olá a todos,

Compartilhando o trabalho feito para a página de Carreiras do Construtor de Vendas. Espero que gostem e sinta-se à vontade para deixar alguns feedbacks na seção de comentários abaixo.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Tiago Cardoso
Tiago Cardoso

More by Tiago Cardoso

View profile
    • Like