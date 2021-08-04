Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Water tracker app

Water tracker app water app blue design water intake hydration liquid clean glass water bottle health blue drop control drinks drink adding accounting interaction ux concept water
Concept design of water tracker app: download screen and page that shows adding a glass of water

