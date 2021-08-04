Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daniel Contreras

Empire Terps Project Preview

Empire Terps Project Preview design texture typography cannabis motion graphics illustration stickers branding graphic design
  1. StickerPackPreview-min.png
  2. Lightermocks-min.png
  3. ShirtPreview-min.png
  4. Comp 1_2.mp4

12 sticker pack, 2 Bic Lighters, 2 Shirt designs, and a 10 second motion graphic reel for a Cannabis Delivery Client based out of Riverside, CA.

Lettering, Branding & Illustration. Available for Freelance.
