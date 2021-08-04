Yuriy 🧠

Flow - music for work & study

Yuriy 🧠
Yuriy 🧠
Hire Me
  • Save
Flow - music for work & study app ui clean design clean ui work study binaural beats meditation focus profile productivity music
Download color palette

Scientifically backed music to empower you to focus on demand.

Yuriy 🧠
Yuriy 🧠
Using neuroscience to build addictive products
Hire Me

More by Yuriy 🧠

View profile
    • Like