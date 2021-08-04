Keiko

Instagram Post Story Template Pack Canva

This simple, modern, clean, and editable social media template pack is perfect for savvy business owners on a budget looking to brand themselves professionally.

【Etsy SHOP】https://tidd.ly/3lubWeU 
【Creative Market SHOP】https://crmrkt.com/0voQ14
【BLOG】https://kmy.website/en/instagram-post-story-template-pack-en/

INCLUDED IN THIS DOWNLOAD:

- 72 Post Templates (1080px x 1080px)
- 74 Story Templates (1080px x 1920px, Perfect for Reels Cover and IGTV Cover)

*This is a digital download/template. No physical product will be shipped.*

*Any photos pictured aren't included and for display purposes only, but Canva includes 1000s of beautiful images for you to choose from.*

*This template pack works for both free and pro-Canva users.*

PERFECT FOR:

- Small Business
- Social Media Managers
- Bloggers
- Online Shop
- Other Shop Based Businesses

