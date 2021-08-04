Instagram Post Story Template Pack Canva

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This simple, modern, clean, and editable social media template pack is perfect for savvy business owners on a budget looking to brand themselves professionally.
【Etsy SHOP】https://tidd.ly/3lubWeU
【Creative Market SHOP】https://crmrkt.com/0voQ14
【BLOG】https://kmy.website/en/instagram-post-story-template-pack-en/
------------------
INCLUDED IN THIS DOWNLOAD:
- 72 Post Templates (1080px x 1080px)
- 74 Story Templates (1080px x 1920px, Perfect for Reels Cover and IGTV Cover)
*This is a digital download/template. No physical product will be shipped.*
*Any photos pictured aren't included and for display purposes only, but Canva includes 1000s of beautiful images for you to choose from.*
*This template pack works for both free and pro-Canva users.*
PERFECT FOR:
- Small Business
- Social Media Managers
- Bloggers
- Online Shop
- Other Shop Based Businesses