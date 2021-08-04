OMG: Off Market Group

This was a really exciting project where we helped OMG create a platform where homeowners and interested parties can make and receive offers on homes that are not listed for sale! These houses are considered "Off Market" and generally this type of back in forth is not possible.

For the design we went with a bright green primary color that gives it a fresh feel. We used a custom designed map through the mapbox studio so icons clearly can stand out when browsing. The 8px radius on buttons and forms helps the site feel professional but not ridged. We also used the great google font Rubik for a unique and clean feel.

What you see here is the desktop version, but as everyone knows - most people are on their mobile devices these days. Stay tuned to see how we turned this desktop view into a clean mobile experience as well!

This project is LIVE HERE so take a look!

