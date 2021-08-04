Theresa Ptak

Elemental Icon - Vegetation

Theresa Ptak
Theresa Ptak
  • Save
Elemental Icon - Vegetation elemental flower illustration branding nature icon plant
Download color palette

Some elemental icons that didn't make the cut. They were fun!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Theresa Ptak
Theresa Ptak

More by Theresa Ptak

View profile
    • Like