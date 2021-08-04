dongkyu lim

Living room exercise - Cinema 4D

Living room exercise - Cinema 4D 1960s retro vintage braun speaker art deco interior cinema 4d
Here's another Cinema 4D exercising. I tried to focusing on the interior lighting in this shot. Inspired by Braun L2 speaker(1953), and created a living room cabinet with some Art Deco style decoration.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Digital Designer, Illustrator - Art Deco, Cycling

